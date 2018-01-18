Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Have you seen a fox or coyote in your own yard? Coyote and fox sightings in urban areas are increasing. More interaction can lead to more questions about why they are here and what they are up to. The UW Urban Canid Project (UWUCP) is studying red foxes and coyotes in Madison. The project aims to investigate the way canids are living in Madison and how we can coexist with these wild neighbors. The speaker is Dr. David Drake. Dr. Drake is a professor and Extension wildlife specialist in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the UW-Madison. His research and extension programs primarily focus on wildlife and wildlife damage management in human-dominated landscapes. He started the UWUCP in 2016.

Free and open to the public.

RSVPs appreciated to: education@pheasantbranch.org

More information at http://pheasantbranch.org and 608-395-4724