Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Seed Collection

RSVP

Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Middleton 4864 Pheasant Branch Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Low impact physical activity collecting seeds throughout the prairie.

Saturday, July 11 (9:30 am to noon)

 Sunday, July 26 (9:30 am to noon)

 Saturday, August 8 (9:30 am to noon)

 Sunday, August 23 (9:30 am to noon)

 Saturday, September 5 (9:30 am to noon)

 Sunday, September 20 (9:30 am to noon)

 Saturday, October 3 (9:30 am to noon)

 Friday, October 9 (9:30 am to noon)

 Sunday, October 18 (9:30 am to noon)

 Saturday, October 31 (9:30 am to noon)

Volunteering for these events is a great way to enjoy the Conservancy and give back to the place we all enjoy so much. All are welcome and no experience is necessary. We simply ask that you sign up in advance so we can plan accordingly.

Please use the RSVP form to register to assist the Friends in planning for the correct number of participants. Additional instructions will be provided by e-mail for those who register.

Info

Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Middleton 4864 Pheasant Branch Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Environment, Volunteer
RSVP
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