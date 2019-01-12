Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

January 12 Animal Tracking in the Preserve (Saturday, 1:00–3:00 p.m.) Join UW wildlife specialist and professor David Drake as he shows how to track foxes, coyotes, and other denizens of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Meet at UW parking lot 129 at the Picnic Point entrance. Leader: David Drake (890-0445, ddrake2@wisc.edu).