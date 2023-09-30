Friends of University Opera Showcase
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Friends of University Opera (formerly Opera Props) hosts their annual Showcase Concert, a fundraising event for University Opera, featuring voice students from the School of Music, with a sneak peek at music from upcoming productions of La Calisto and The Light in the Piazza.
