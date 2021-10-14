media release: Right Angle Entertainment presents FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

Tickets: Gold Circle: $53.00 Advance; Main Floor: $43.00 Advance; Balcony: $33.00 Advance (Platinum VIP and Gold Circle include Early Entry & Preferred Seating). This is a General Admission – All Seated Show.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s Friends, celebrating the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. It’s a seemingly typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride with beautiful hair enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!