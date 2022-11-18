media release: Hey friend, we'd love to see you and the children in your care at the Progress Center for Black Women for Friendsgiving Friday. You'll enjoy community, great conversation, good energy, and of course delicious food from Keur Fatu, Just Veggiez, and House of Flavas.

You know we love resource sharing, right? The following resource organizations will have their staff in attendance to share their offerings so be sure to look for them if you have specific questions. We're great at making intros so let Center staff know if you'd like a 1:1 introduction to: Community Action Coalition, YWCA, Tenant Resource Center, Madison Metro, Behavioral Health Resource Center, and NAMI Dane County.

Friday, November 18, 2022, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Progress Center for Black Women, 30 W Mifflin St., STE 702

Look for greeters wearing a PCFBW's t-shirt. Our lobby door is located in between the main door for the WI Veteran's Museum and Cooper's Tavern.

All are welcome to attend including children.