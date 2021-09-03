Friko, Deryk G., Gentle Brontosaurus, Silk Stranger

media release: WSUM Student Radio, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premiere radio station, is hosting a community wide event at James Madison Park on Sept. 3 from 2 to 6 PM.

The event will highlight local and regional musical acts including Friko, Deryk G., Gentle Brontosaurus and Silk Stranger as well as some University of Wisconsin-Madison student led organizations. Party in the Park is sponsored by Friends of Madison Student Radio with support from FPC Live (The Sylvee, Majestic and High Noon Saloon).

The executive management team, composed of 18 students, worked on this event since March. They designed, booked and budgeted on their own — a great feat for a student lead organization. The last time WSUM Student Radio hosted Party in the Park was in 2005; since then, WSUM hosted Snake on the Lake with WUD Music each fall.

Morgan Dooley, the art director for WSUM and the graphic designer for WUD Music, said that “I think Party in the Park is a space for the Madison community to get back together. We’ve had a lot of excited and creative minds working to make everyone happy.”

This year WSUM with WUD Music Committee and WUD Performing Arts Committee presents Party in the Dark at the Memorial Union Terrace from 7:30PM to late. Organized by Izzi Bavis (WSUM), Sam Eklund (WUD Music) and Henry Ptacek (WUD Performing Arts), Party in the Dark will act as one of the many university sponsored events for Welcome Week.

Riley Younger, the promotions director for WSUM, stated that “My work has paid off and taught me a lot about marketing and promotions, not just in Madison but in the general music scene.”

The event is focused on bridging the gap between community members and University of Wisconsin-Madison students. The students at WSUM are excited to showcase their work.