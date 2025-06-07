Frios Chill Zone Grand Opening
to
Frios Chill Zone 237 S. Century Ave, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Come see where parties, creativity, and sweet treats come together! Whether you are a future party host, craft lover, or just here for the pops, there is something for everyone!
- Interactive kids’ activities: Madison’s first LiteZilla Lite-Brite wall, karaoke, Nex playground gaming, and hands-on crafting.
- Sneak peek of our upcoming craft class projects.
- Giveaways! Including a Kalahari Resort overnight stay. Must be present to win.