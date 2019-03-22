RSVP for Frog & Toad Fest

press release: Have you ever wondered what the differences are between frogs and toads? Or wanted to learn about the weird and wacky ways many species have developed to successfully live and reproduce? Join the Madison Area Herpetological Society to learn about and see frogs and toads, including some that are truly bizarre! Ages 7-12 with an adult. Instructor: Madison Area Herpetological Society

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Date: Friday, March 29

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 22

Price: $10/$8 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)