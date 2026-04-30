media release: Sun May 24 1:30 "Frog Walk" Free Bird and Nature Adventure at Lakeshore Nature Preserve with Mary Campbell/UW HUA Labs

2002 University Bay Drive, meet at Lakeshore Nature Preserve Picnic Point kiosk, bring water, rustic toilet short walk. Join Mary Campbell with UW HUA Labs and Friends of Amphibians for a fun family friendly walk to look for and learn about for frogs and toads along the trail, shoreline, and marsh at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve! Find out how "Friends of Amphibians" Citizen Science volunteers are collecting important data by listening to frog and toad calls at spots all over Madison. Learn how we can all help our amphibians! See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts about Amphibians. Send your outing pictures and comments to holtzhalvorson@gmail.com. Check out the http://FriendsLakeshorePreserve.com web page and the UW Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook page for a trail map and more information about the Preserve, Citizen Science projects and other Friends group activities. Send pictures and comments to tmzinnen@gmail.com. Remember to stay on trails and do not collect anything in the Preserve. Free, welcoming, healthy, family and kid friendly, fairly accessible, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Fourth Sunday every month Bird and Nature Adventures at the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones and Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. See the partner websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104