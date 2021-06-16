Frogleg, Kevin Gastonguay, Heatbox

media release: Summer 2021, Frogleg and a few of our musical compadres are headin' out of the city and into the grand valleys of the Driftless Region for our first ever Weekend In The Hills! Won't you join us?

Five Full Sets of Frogleg + Special Guests: Kevin Gastonguay (night one), Heatbox (night two)

2 Nights of Carside Camping

ALL AGES; BYOB

*This intimate gathering is limited to a 300-person capacity with your health-safety in mind*