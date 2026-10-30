From 45 To 33 – Part 2, The Blue Rose of Forgetfulness

media release: MMoCA Cinema will present both completed films (so far) in Lew Klahr’s “umbrella series” of his recent short animations, From 45 To 33. We’ll begin with the most recently completed installment, Part 1: Fable by the Door on Friday evening, followed by Part 2, The Blue Rose of Forgetfulness on Saturday afternoon.

Fable by the Door recently had its world premiere at the Film Forum in Los Angeles. Klahr explains that the 10-film collage, “like many other film series I’ve created since the early 1980’s, is a ‘media autobiography.’ To clarify– this is not a memoir, but rather a personalized repurposing of my diverse and voluminous source materials into a cinematic collage that explores ‘the pastness of the present.’”

Lew Klahr is a Los Angeles based filmmaker and collage artist who uses found images and sound to explore the pastness of the present where the intersection of memory and history, both personal and cultural, occurs. He began creating his uniquely idiosyncratic films in 1977. These have screened extensively in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Included 3 times in the Whitney Biennial and a Guggenheim Fellow, Lewis Klahr teaches in the Theater School of the California Institute of the Arts. (Courtesy Lew Klahr)