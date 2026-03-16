From Beginning to End and Back Again reception

media release: Catch Undergraduate Art Exhibition From Beginning to End and Back Again on March 25!

From Beginning to End and Back Again is a brand new multimedia exhibition showing from March 25th until April 3rd at the Backspace Gallery in the Art Lofts! The exhibit is curated by students of the Art History 506 Artists and Curators class and showcases art from across the Madison community.

Reflecting the cycle of life, this show investigates the connection between creation, progression, transformation, and the cyclical nature of the artistic process. How is personal evolution shown through the process of art-making? What does it mean for ideas to start, transform, fail, and begin again?

The opening reception is at the Backspace Gallery on Wednesday, March 25th from 7-9.

Backspace Gallery, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI