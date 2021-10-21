ONLINE: From Cities to Suburbs: How to Do Street Photography No Matter Where You Are

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public. They are held online at 7:00pm CDT on the third Thursday of each month, on Zoom. Click here to join the online presentation.

From cities to suburbs to remote areas, street photography is just sensibility - a way of seeing - and these types of photographs can be taken anywhere and anytime. We will cover a variety of tips, strategies, subject matter, and examples to spark this type of creativity.

It's about walking out that door and figuring out what is interesting around you, wherever you are, and particularly wherever you spend most of your time.

James Maher has lived in New York for his entire life. Like many Manhattanites, he is a terrible driver and cook, but he’s an excellent navigator.

He has been practicing the art of street photography since he first picked up a camera, has worked as a portrait, studio, and documentary photographer in New York since 2005, is a certified New York photography tour and workshop guide, and is the author of The New York Photographer’s Travel Guide and The Essentials of Street Photography.

For more information, visit his website James Maher Photography or the Close to Home Photo Salon Online Community.