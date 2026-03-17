From Co-optation to Traditionalist Campaigns: Authoritarian Responses to Non-state Religious Actors

UW CREECA lecture, Room 206.

media release: Marika Olijar is a fifth-year PhD candidate in political science at UW-Madison. She specializes in comparative politics, post-Soviet Central Asia, and Eastern Europe and speaks Ukrainian, Russian, and Kazakh. Marika earned a BA in Slavic Studies and Political Science and a REEES Certificate from the University of Pittsburgh and was an American Councils Title VIII research scholar in Kazakhstan (2024-25).

Authoritarian regimes instrumentalize tradition, but how and why? This talk examines how secular authoritarian states navigate the tension between formal secularism and the rising influence of entrepreneurial religious actors in the public sphere, with particular focus on Kazakhstan. Olijar argues that regimes do so in the service of regime maintenance and moral authority at two levels. At the elite level, regime actors co-opt the cultural intelligentsia through prestigious grants, funded symposia, and career incentives: keeping elites compliant and setting the boundaries of permissible cultural discourse but rarely reaching ordinary citizens. At the meso-level, the state co-opts religious traditionalist influencers (RTs) — figures with a massive public reach on YouTube, podcasts, and state media — to do the culturally sensitive work secular elites cannot: producing pro-regime discourse that simultaneously secures the regime's moral authority as protector of religious traditions, Kazakh culture, and family values, without sacrificing its secular commitments.