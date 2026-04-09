From Endangered to Abundant: The State of the World’s Cranes in 2026

media release: Cranes are among the best known and most endangered families of birds on Earth. After decades of conservation effort led by the International Crane Foundation and its partners, some crane species remain perilously close to extinction, while others have recovered in spectacular ways.

In this special webinar, Dr. Rich Beilfuss, President & CEO of the International Crane Foundation, will provide an overview of the status and distribution of each of the world’s 15 crane species. He will share population numbers and trends, ongoing and emerging threats, and some of the unique stories behind the struggle of each species to survive and thrive in the modern world.