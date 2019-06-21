RSVP for From Garden to Vase with Native Flowers

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn how native flora supports birds and butterflies in the garden and provides beautiful, fragrant flowers for the vase. Some of the best native plants to include in your landscape for cut flowers and foliage, as well as their benefits for wildlife, will be discussed. We will then enjoy a brief stroll in the outdoor gardens to see native flora. Youth Accepted: Ages 11 and up. Instructor: Mariette Nowak, Author

Time: 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 30

Registration Deadline: Friday, June 21

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
