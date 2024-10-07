From Ground Zero: Untold Stories from Gaza

media release: We'll join Students for Justice in Palestine - UW and other groups to show a brand new collection of 20 short films from Gaza, made with renowned director Rashid Masharawi. The film was excluded from Cannes, and Masharawi showed it on an exterior wall there, details.

Social time at 5:00, films roll at 5:30, zoom Q & A with film producers after.

Trailer is here.

Our instagram post is here.