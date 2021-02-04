ONLINE: From John Brown to Jim Crow

media release: The United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay (UMCWFB) Racial Diversity Team is sponsoring an eight-week speaker series on the history and impact of racial discrimination on minority communities. The Zoom series will be held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. from Jan. 28 to March 18. All of the speakers are experts in their field.

This series follows a UMCWFB study of the book “So You Want to Talk About Race” held in fall 2020.

Zoom link for the remaining sessions is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 89109430677

Participants are encouraged, but not required, to register for later sessions. Register by emailing the church c/o aeversfield@umcwfb.org or phone (414) 964-2424.

The series is free, although free-will offerings are welcomed and can be sent to the United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 819 E Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217.

Following is a list of upcoming sessions:

Feb. 4 - Brady Henderson, Cream City Law LLC, “From John Brown to Jim Crow”

Feb. 11 - Maria E. Flores, Outreach and Education Manager, EEOC, “Employment Barriers Faced by Diverse Communities”

Feb. 18 - Dr. Demond Means, Consultant to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, “The Educational Debt We Owe to All of Our Children”

Feb. 25 - Curtis Marshall, Public Health Consultant, ”Restorative Health Equity and Reparations: The Intersection””

March 4 - Erika L. Sanders, Director - Program Services, Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council, “Fair Housing: Building Inclusive Communities for Everyone”

March 11 - Brady Henderson, Cream City Law, LLC, “Race and the Criminal Justice System”

March 18 - Rev. Dr. Matt Hadley and Rev. Dan Dick, Assistant to the Bishop of the Wisconsin Conference, “Christianity and Race”