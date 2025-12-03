From Lawn to Life: Ecological Landscaping for Home Gardens

media release: In this day of shrinking habitat for the creatures that live in them, it’s more important than ever to create gardens that are not only beautiful for us to look at, but also provide homes and food for our insects, birds, and other urban-dwelling friends. Jeff Epping will show you how he has transformed his small suburban lot into a beautiful, low-maintenance, pesticide-free refuge that is teeming with life. He will share his design ideas, favorite plants, and maintenance tips and tricks so you can create a beautiful, environmentally friendly garden too.