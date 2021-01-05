ONLINE: From Military Facility to Green Space: The Amazing Transformation of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant

media release: FREE Virtual Event

We'll be showing two short films, and we'll have guest speakers who were part of making the films! Both are mini-documentaries about recent transformations at the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Sauk County.

"Restoring the Sauk Prairie: A Story of Hope and Healing" tells the story of the transformation of a military complex into a public green space.

"Of Connection and Renewal: The Historic Apple Trees of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant" tells the story of farmsteads that the military took hold of during World War II and the apple trees that survived and are now being rediscovered generations later.

For more information, visit: www.riverartsinc.org/transformation

This event is funded with a grant from the Greater Sauk Community Foundation thanks to a generous gift from Craig Culver.