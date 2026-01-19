From Minneapolis to Madison: Stop Ice Terror

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: JOIN THE NATIONWIDE SHUTDOWN AGAINST ICE - JAN 20 6:00 PM @ FORWARD STATUE

As we mark one year since the beginning of Trump’s presidency, people across the country are rising up to say no to Trump’s racist war on immigrants. From Madison to Minneapolis, we refuse to stay silent as our neighbors are harassed, kidnapped, injured and murdered by masked ICE thugs. We demand justice for Renee Nicole Good, the arrest of her murderer Jonathan Ross, and an end to ICE occupation of our cities!

See you in the streets!

Info

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - From Minneapolis to Madison: Stop Ice Terror - 2026-01-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - From Minneapolis to Madison: Stop Ice Terror - 2026-01-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - From Minneapolis to Madison: Stop Ice Terror - 2026-01-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - From Minneapolis to Madison: Stop Ice Terror - 2026-01-20 18:00:00 ical