From Minneapolis to Madison: Stop Ice Terror

media release: JOIN THE NATIONWIDE SHUTDOWN AGAINST ICE - JAN 20 6:00 PM @ FORWARD STATUE

As we mark one year since the beginning of Trump’s presidency, people across the country are rising up to say no to Trump’s racist war on immigrants. From Madison to Minneapolis, we refuse to stay silent as our neighbors are harassed, kidnapped, injured and murdered by masked ICE thugs. We demand justice for Renee Nicole Good, the arrest of her murderer Jonathan Ross, and an end to ICE occupation of our cities!

See you in the streets!