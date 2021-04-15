ONLINE: From Monopoly to Autocracy: A Human Rights Agenda for the Global Internet

press release: This event is FREE and open to the general public. No registration necessary.

David Kaye is a clinical professor of law at the University of California, Irvine. From 2014 – 2020 he served as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression. He is also the author of Speech Police: The Global Struggle to Govern the Internet (2019). His reporting for the UN addressed, among other things, encryption and anonymity, the protection of whistleblowers and journalistic sources, the regulation of online content by social media and search companies, Artificial Intelligence technologies and human rights, the private surveillance industry, and online hate. A member of several boards dealing with freedom of expression, online and offline, since October 2020 he has been serving as the Independent Chair of the Board of the Global Network Initiative. He has also written for international and American law journals and numerous media outlets. He began his legal career with the U.S. State Department’s Office of the Legal Adviser, is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and is a former member of the Executive Council of the American Society of International Law.

The UW-Madison’s Office of International Studies and Programs (now the International Divison) established an annual Human Rights and Democracy Lecture in 1994 named in honor of Mildred Fish-Harnack for her courage, idealism, and self-sacrifice. The lecture seeks to promote greater understanding of human rights issues and explore the intersections of human rights and democracy around the world. Presenters of the Mildred Fish-Harnack Lecture advocate for human rights through academic scholarship and/or active leadership and discuss human rights and democracy around the world. UW-Madison's International Division coordinated the lecture until the Human Rights Program was created in 2015.