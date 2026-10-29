From Near Obscurity to Iconic Works: Bach’s Cello Suites

Mead Witter School of Music evente. Free.

media release: Presented in partnership with the Center For Humanities

A Focus on the Humanities Lecture and Performance with Edward Klorman and Parry Karp

The six suites for unaccompanied cello by Johann Sebastian Bach—once dismissed as mere curiosities—are now revered as iconic works. They are performed worldwide by cellists of all ages, and they are moreover prominently used in pop culture such as film and television as well as in expressions of humanitarian advocacy.

In this special Focus on the Humanities talk, Edward Klorman illustrates how and why Bach conceptualized this highly innovative music and tells the unlikely story of how the Cello Suites went from near obscurity to becoming the celebrated works that define the sound of the instrument.

Parry Karp performs selections from the Cello Suites, showing how Bach created rich harmonies and counterpoint using a single instrument.