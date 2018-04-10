RSVP for From Observation to Poem

press release:

Connect to nature through a garden walk, observations, and writing! This 4-week class offers an accessible and engaging nature observation and writing process for all ages. Instructor Troy Hess, who has a masters degree in creative writing and has taught writing to students of all ages, will help you explore ways to observe nature and create place-based writing. You will discover how creative expression can be an ongoing and rewarding point of entry to maintaining a personal relationship with nature. Within this process of observation, journaling, and writing, we will discuss and practice ways to demystify writing poetry. Part of the workshop takes place indoors/outdoors, depending on weather and daylight. Bring writing supplies or smartphone/tablet. Appropriate for beginners as well as the experienced writers.

Spring Evening Walks

Tuesdays, April 17-May 8, 6-7 pm

Registration Deadline: April 10

Cost: $48 per person | Course Number: 20-36