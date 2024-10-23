From Obstacles to Opportunities

media release: There is still time to register for this free speed coaching event on October 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The event will feature:

An inspiring panel of small business owners who will share their real-world entrepreneurial journey.

Multiple breakout sessions to help you start, manage, or grow your business.

One-on-one speed coaching with a team of experts.

We have also collected an incredible set of prizes to bolster your business. Event attendees 18 years and older can register to win by filling out The Hub's information form (estimated time: 7-15min).

Tax preparation

Business plan classes

Marketing package

Laptop computer

Feature on Television Wisconsin

Click here to register by noon, Wednesday, 10/23 and

DOUBLE your chances of winning.