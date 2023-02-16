Being the Professional Photographer on a Tornado Science Research Team (and more!)

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Jennifer Brindley Ubl shares her adventures and experiences being a professional photographer and storm chaser for the last fifteen years, including a special feature on her latest journey in working with and documenting a tornado science research team for the last six seasons. She will share some of her most notable tornado intercepts and a large selection of her favorite and most famous images from the field.

This presentation will be via Zoom only. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Jennifer Brindley Ubl is a professional studio portrait photographer, and has been a well-known storm chaser since documenting her first tornado fifteen years ago.

Jennifer is the documentary photographer on a small tornado research team led by Dr. Anton Seimon in field operations over the last seven years. She has over fourteen years experience in documentary photography and is an eleven-year partner to Skip Talbot on storm chase pursuits. They have participated in many unique storm chasing related projects including working as IMAX film “Extreme Weather” support crew in the TIV and Doghouse chase vehicles. She also was a consultant and art contributor for the 2018 short film “STORMCHASER.

Jennifer is also renowned for representing gender equality in storm chasing and is frequently sought out by media production companies accordingly. She and her work have been featured in a number of media features including the recent NETFLIX Documentary Series EARTHSTORM, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Outside Magazine, NPR, Sierra Magazine, many international publications such as The Telegraph and The Observer Magazine, and production companies both nationally and internationally.

For more information: http://jenniferbrindley.com/