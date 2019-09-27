From Personal to Social Transformation: Practicing for the Welfare of All

press release: This workshop is designed to help all those with an active contemplative or spiritual practice learn to recognize, assess and ultimately work to transform systemic forms of oppression ­­including racism, sexism, classism and so on embedded within our traditions. Through creative visioning, storytelling, relationship and community building, we will work to develop a sustainable set of tools and strategies to support inclusive, compassion-­based anti­-oppression work within our spiritual communities for benefit of all.