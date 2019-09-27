From Personal to Social Transformation: Practicing for the Welfare of All
press release: This workshop is designed to help all those with an active contemplative or spiritual practice learn to recognize, assess and ultimately work to transform systemic forms of oppression including racism, sexism, classism and so on embedded within our traditions. Through creative visioning, storytelling, relationship and community building, we will work to develop a sustainable set of tools and strategies to support inclusive, compassion-based anti-oppression work within our spiritual communities for benefit of all.