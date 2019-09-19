From Punishment to Treatment: The Intersection of the Juvenile Justice System and Mental Illness

East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: NAMI Dane County will host another community information meeting on Sept. 19 from 6:30-8:00pm at the East High School library.  There will be a panel, followed by a Q&A and small group break-out discussions. Please RSVP by calling the office at 608-249-7188 or emailing contact@namidanecounty.org so we know how much food to order. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family, Public Meetings
608-249-7188
