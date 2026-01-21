From Service to Stability: Navigating Financial Well-Being, Food Security, and the Civilian Workforce

media release: Approximately 200,000 service members transition from military to civilian life each year in the United States. This shift is a complex journey and success hinges on more than just securing a new job. Recent research highlights interconnected challenges requiring more holistic considerations of financial stressors, household food security, and integration into the civilian workforce. Veterans recently separated from active service can face significant hurdles in establishing financial stability and overall well-being, often exacerbated by the unexpected realities of budgeting and debt management outside the military structure. Studies also reveal a troubling disparity: working-age veterans, especially those with children, face elevated odds of food insecurity compared to their nonveteran peers. This webinar aligns these critical research areas to explore systemic factors driving these challenges and offers evidence-based strategies to improve veteran employment and career integration to ensure those who served our nation can achieve the long-term stability and success they deserve.

panel:

Dawne Vogt, VA Boston Healthcare System

Nipa Kamdar, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Daniel Peat, University of Cincinnati