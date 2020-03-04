From Soil to Soul: Standing in Solidarity with our Yaqui Water Defenders

press release: On March 4 at Cafe Coda, the award-winning multilingual jazz band Afro Yaqui Music Collective is honored to be hosting Yaqui water activist Mario Luna Romero and Anahí Ochoa.

Afro Yaqui Music Collective founders Ben Barson and Gizelxanath Rodriguez are spring 2020 Artists-in-Residence at UW-Madison and will be joined by UW’s Contemporary Jazz Ensemble directed by Johannes Wallmann and Barson, and members of Millennial Jazz. Revolutionary EmCee Nejma Nefertiti from New York will also be joining the ensemble, as will UW Dance instructor and choreographer Peggy Choy . New pieces from students in Barson and Rodriguez's Artivism class will be premiered.

Suggested donation: $10; no one turned away for lack of funds. All donations will go to supporting Radio Namakasía, a radio station and cultural center which broadcasts the struggle of the Yaqui people to defend their ancestral river from megacorporations and fracking. See more at http:// afroyaquimusiccollective.com/ upcoming-performances/.