From Soup to Nuts
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
A benefit for Healthy Food for All
Saturday, January 20, 5-7 pm, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive
Tickets $25 Can be purchased at FEED Kitchens or through Eventbrite.
Enjoy a three course meal featuring recovered ingredients lovingly assembled by Josey Chu from Madame Chu’s Delicacies, and learn more about the work Healthy Food for All is doing throughout Dane County.
