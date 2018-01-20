From Soup to Nuts

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

A benefit for Healthy Food for All

Saturday, January 20, 5-7 pm, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive

Tickets $25 Can be purchased at FEED Kitchens or through Eventbrite.

Enjoy a three course meal featuring recovered ingredients lovingly assembled by Josey Chu from Madame Chu’s Delicacies, and learn more about the work Healthy Food for All is doing throughout Dane County.

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53804
608-204-7017
