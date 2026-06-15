From Survivors' Stories to the Supreme Court: The Fight Against Conversion Therapy

media release: Join Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice for a timely and important conversation with Lucas Wilson, postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto Mississauga and editor of Shame-Sex Attraction: Survivors' Stories of Conversion Therapy (Jessica Kingsley Publishers). In conversation with Matt Kendziera, Executive Director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Lucas will share what survivors' stories reveal about the real human cost of conversion therapy — and what communities of faith are called to do in the wake of this landmark ruling.

This webinar will explore:

What the Supreme Court's decision in Chiles v. Salazar actually says — and what it doesn't

The lived experiences of LGBTQ+ survivors of conversion therapy

The role faith communities play in protecting or harming LGBTQ+ youth

What advocates, parents, clergy, and allies can do right now in Wisconsin and beyond

Shame-Sex Attraction is a powerful, unflinching anthology of survivor voices. Their stories are a reminder of what is at stake, and a rallying cry for the work ahead.