RSVP for From the Front Row

media release: The Bounty will host an advance screening of an upcoming episode of From The Front Row, a new, independently produced public television series featuring the Overture Center’s Concert Hall.

This premiere showcases a masterful performance by Greg Zelek, Principal Organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, alongside Mark Hetzler, Professor of Trombone at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, all captured beautifully in detail and sound.

Join fellow patrons, artists, and friends at 4 pm on Oct. 11 at The Bounty, a tastefully curated vintage shop and collaborative art-space on Madison’s South Side, for an intimate evening of film, conversation, and music. Attendees can expect stories detailing the process of independently creating a series for public television before the showing from the creative team behind the project - Claire Kannapell, Peter Charles Allen, and Buzz Kemper.

From The Front Row was recently accepted for distribution across the public television network by NETA [the National Educational Telecommunications Association] and is currently on-track to find its way to television screens across the nation in the summer of 2026.

Suggested Donation: $25

RSVP by Friday, October 3 to info@fromthefrontrow.org