media release: Hey remember that awesome show back on May 30 when John Moreland & Ken Pomeroy blew us away with a beautiful night of music AND there was a full-blown crew here all night filming the 2nd session of the new From The Front Row. Well, great news!!...The Barn episode is finally ready & were psyched to host the premiere screening next Saturday at 8:30pm!!

️Doors at 6pm with social hours before & after the movie featuring tunes spun by Barn resident DJ, Ol Boi ️

Non-ticketed event. 'Help clean out our coolers' drink specials till its gone. Come see us on the big screen as we put the Barn to bed for the season.

https://shittybarnsessions. com/show/420

NOTE: There will be no food vendors on site for this event.