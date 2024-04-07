"From the Front Row" Premiere

media release: Celebrate the pilot episode of From the Front Row, a Madison-based event series that presents musical artists in remarkable spaces across the state. Join the show producers for a cocktail hour and silent auction with live music provided by Mantis (Anders Svanoe, Brad Townsend, & Nick Zielinski) followed by a premiere showing of the pilot episode.

About From the Front Row:

From the Front Row was created in July 2023 by a group of engineers and musicians with a long history of commitment to helping local musicians share their work with their community. We think live music brings people together - our goal is to create unique and memorable events for the residents of Madison and the rest of the world. Each event will be video-recorded and cut into a 30-minute episode for later viewing by music lovers around the world.