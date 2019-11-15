RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making

Google Calendar - RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making - 2019-11-15 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Enjoy a day of making soap with herbs and fresh goat's milk. Learn the basics, and then dive into a hands-on experience. Explore how to create a natural washcloth by felting finished soap bars. You will go home with soap made in class, along with the instructions and recipes. Most supplies provided; supply list provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Linda Conroy, Moonwise Herbs

Time: 10am-4pm, Saturday, November 23

Registration Deadline: Friday, November 15

Price: $87/$70 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Health & Fitness, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making - 2019-11-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Soap Making - 2019-11-15 00:00:00