From the Heart: Buddhist Prayers for Daily Practice

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Donna Sereda. Donna Sereda

media release: The short prayer booklet of Heart Jewel includes two practices revealed by the Wisdom Buddha Manjushri. By engaging in the special Guru yoga practiced in conjunction with Je Tsongkhapa we can purify negativity, accumulate merit and receive blessings, and attain a very special wisdom. By engaging in the special method for relying on the Dharma Protector Dorje Shugden we can overcome obstacles to our practice and create favorable conditions so that we can nurture and increase our spiritual realizations. These two practices are the very essence of Kadampa Buddhism. If we practice them regularly and sincerely, we will reap a rich harvest of pure Dharma realizations.

Schedule: Session One 10am - 11:15 Session Two Noon - 1pm

Cost: $20 class (free for members), $10 lunch (everyone)