From the Stage to the Office: A Preview of APT's Professional Development Program
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: A preview of APT’s new professional training program developed by Core Company member Kelsey Brennan. The event is free of charge, but space is limited. Please register in advance to save your spot.
