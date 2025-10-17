media release: October 17- November 2 Fridays 8pm, Saturdays and Sundays 2pm

From the Top: Encore at 25 is a retrospective look that celebrates the last 25 years of original writing with reprises and reimagined classics of Encore's vast collection of pieces. Excerpts from To Love or Not to Love, Lost Track, and The Last Weekend of December along with favorite shorts and films are featured in this selection from Encore's body of work. From the Top: Encore at 25 features stories that celebrate our history, stories that linger and reverberate long after the curtain falls.