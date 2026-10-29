Mead Witter School of Music event.

media release:

From Wenters to Wisconsin – A short film with live music by Udo Prinsen & Ryan Keberle

In the mid-1800s, families from the Winterswijk region of the Netherlands began leaving for the American Midwest. This is one of their stories.

The film follows a young woman who leaves home, crossing land and a rough Atlantic toward an uncertain new life in Wisconsin. It is presented live, woven together with archival images, historical letters, and the words of Dutch immigrants, and accompanied by an original score recorded and performed by its composer, Ryan Keberle. A conversation with the artists follows.

Udo Prinsen is a Dutch animator and visual artist based in Utrecht. This is his first film to combine AI techniques with traditional digital animation.

Ryan Keberle is a trombonist, composer, and Director of Jazz Studies at Hunter College (CUNY). He has worked with Maria Schneider, David Bowie, and Alicia Keys.

Supported by Dutch Culture USA, a program of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the United States, marking America 250.

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