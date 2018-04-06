From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish

Google Calendar - From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish - 2018-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish - 2018-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish - 2018-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish - 2018-04-06 18:00:00

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

6-7pm, The Margaret C. Winston Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street

FREE and open to the public

New opera-goer?  Just want more insight?  Join General Director Kathryn Smith for a short, fun, and informative evening exploring operas that involve spoken dialogue, including The Abduction from the Seraglio.  Studio Artist Anna Polum will sing an aria from The Abduction from the Seraglio, and there will be plenty of time to ask questions.  It's the perfect jump-start for the opera-curious.

Info
Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-238-8085
Google Calendar - From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish - 2018-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish - 2018-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish - 2018-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - From Zarzuela to Florencia: A History of Opera in Spanish - 2018-04-06 18:00:00