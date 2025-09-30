Frontline in the Fight: Why Fascists Fear Teachers

media release: Across history, authoritarian regimes have feared educators—because teaching truth and critical thinking empowers students and communities to resist oppression. Today, public education is under attack, and defending teachers is defending democracy itself. We have seen broad attacks and lies against subjects like Critical Race Theory and the accurate retelling of our nation’s history of oppressing black and minority demographics. We have also seen attacks against reputable educators and accurate content – from the deepest of red and rural America to the bluest of urban centers. All of this is an attack against the truth and fact.

Join Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, for a dynamic conversation on her book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers. Randi will highlight how educators fight for freedom in classrooms, the dangers of censorship and attacks on schools, and why standing with teachers is a revolutionary act.

Ahead of World Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5th, this event is a must for activists, educators, and anyone who believes truth and education are essential to democracy.