The Frontlines of Democracy: Stories from a New Generation of Leaders

media release: Join us for an intimate conversation with young leaders at the forefront of the global fight for freedom. Learn about their work, their motivations, and the immense obstacles they have faced in the pursuit of democracy and human rights in conflict zones and hotspots where basic freedoms are under threat. By sharing their stories, these leaders reveal the risks and challenges of defending democracy while offering hope against the perils of authoritarian aggression and influence.

About the Speakers

Sunny Cheung – Co-Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Flow HK Media

Sunny Cheung is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Flow HK Media, which aims to fight authoritarian propaganda and promote democracy in the region. He advises the Hong Kong Democracy Council on human rights issues and Chinese politics. He has consulted for the State Department, the Taiwanese government, and different INGOs. He was the founder of the Hong Kong Higher Institutions International Affairs Delegation, where he did international advocacy and mobilized hundreds of thousands of people to pursue freedom and justice. In 2022, he helped establish the World Liberty Congress to deter transnational repression and democratic recession. He serves as a visiting fellow at the National Sun Yat-Sen University in Taiwan and is named a Young Leader and non-resident fellow at the Pacific Forum in Hawaii.

Hager Eissa – Public Speaker and Activist

Hager Eissa is a Sudanese public speaker and an activist specializing in Democracy, Human rights, women’s empowerment, education, and conflict resolution where she has been actively involved in peace and reconciliation projects. She is an Obama Leader, having been selected by the Obama Foundation for their 2023 cohort. Recently recognized as one of the 100 Under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent class 2023 at MIPAD in support of the United Nations as well as a UN Youth Fellow 2024, She has also served as a Global Peace Ambassador and country director for Austria under the Global Peace Chain, and as an ambassador for the One Young World Organization and the World Literacy Foundation, which enabled her to be recognized as a leader and advocate in multiple international platforms including the World Liberty Congress where she serves as a member and a pro-democracy activist. In 2022, She founded the initiative ‘It’s All About You Queens,’ aimed at empowering women of color by connecting them with inspirational women globally to help them achieve their goals and aspirations.

Dr. Mariia Levchenko – European Director of Outreach and Training, the River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding | Executive Director and Founder of “Youth for Global Progress“

Dr. Mariia Levchenko is the European Director of Outreach and Training at the River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding and the Executive Director and Founder of the Ukrainian NGO “Youth for Global Progress.” Additionally, she works as a Dialogue Facilitation Officer at OSCE. Mariia is a graduate of the Community Leadership Institute at George Mason University and was a Chevening Scholarship awardee in 2019-2020. In her work, she educates young people, refugees, and women on themes of “Civic Dialogue and Peacebuilding” and “Fighting Propaganda, Disinformation, and Extremism.” Her specific expertise revolves around dialogue programs, facilitation, raising awareness, conflict resolution, and trauma healing.

Takudzwa Ngadziore – Member of Parliament and Vice-Chairperson of the Parliamentary Youth Caucus in Zimbabwe

Being a young Member of Parliament and Vice-Chairperson of the Parliamentary Youth Caucus (PYC) in Zimbabwe, Honorable Takudzwa Ngadziore is a pro-youth voice and policymaker. As an Academic Freedom Fighter (AFF), Takudzwa served as the 11th President of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) from 2020 to 2022, leading the largest student movement in the country. In the 2023 Zimbabwean election year, Takudzwa spearheaded the Register, Elect, and Protect (REAPzw) campaign, aiming to increase youth participation in the electoral and political system. Takudzwa has vast experience in democratic governance, human rights, & equitable development issues, having worked with the Pan African Foundation, TrustAfrica, co-created a constitutional awareness outfit, Section7 and been awarded the Accountability Fellow for Accountability Lab`s New Narratives for Accountability in Zimbabwe (NNAZ) project (2022-2023).

Scott Nemeth – Assistant Director of Leadership Programs, McCain Institute

Scott Nemeth serves as the assistant director of Leadership Programs at the McCain Institute at Arizona State University. In this role, Nemeth leads the global leadership team and focuses on helping prepare today’s leaders to meet tomorrow’s challenges through the Institute’s flagship program: McCain Global Leaders. He also leads efforts to expand the Institute’s leadership programs and manages both the MGL Global Advisory Council and the McCain Leadership Alumni Network. Prior to the McCain Institute, Nemeth served as the Legislative Strengthening Specialist at the International Republican Institute (IRI). He also served as a Legislative Assistant to U.S. Congressman David Valadao.

Sponsored by The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, the McCain Institute for International Leadership, and the Wisconsin Institute for Citizenship & Civil Dialogue (WICCD).