Frost Woods: Wisconsin's Next National Register Historic District

media release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation talk.

Have you ever biked along Winnequah Road at the southeast corner of Lake Monona and wondered about those boxy flat-roofed houses? They’re part of a fascinating story of architecture, archaeology, and conservation – and their surrounding neighborhood is Wisconsin’s newest National Register historic district.

Save the date for this fascinating program with speaker Justin Miller, architectural historian at UW-Milwaukee Cultural Resource Management. We will also have refreshments to enjoy after the program. Registration opens April 1 and is required to attend as space is limited.