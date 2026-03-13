Frost Woods: Wisconsin's Next National Register Historic District

RSVP

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, Wisconsin

media release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation talk.

Have you ever biked along Winnequah Road at the southeast corner of Lake Monona and wondered about those boxy flat-roofed houses? They’re part of a fascinating story of architecture, archaeology, and conservation – and their surrounding neighborhood is Wisconsin’s newest National Register historic district.

Save the date for this fascinating program with speaker Justin Miller, architectural historian at UW-Milwaukee Cultural Resource Management. We will also have refreshments to enjoy after the program. Registration opens April 1 and is required to attend as space is limited.

Info

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-441-8864
RSVP
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