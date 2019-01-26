× Expand Martin Jenich Frostiball 2017

(2018 pick) With this year’s Broadway at Overture schedule featuring titles like An American in Paris and Les Misérables, a French theme seems a perfect fit for the arts organization’s annual fundraising gala. The upscale event includes food and cocktails, entertainment from Chicago’s UpBeat Orchestra (pictured), a Moulin Rouge-style cabaret show as well as a casino table and other fun extras. Stick around for the Isthmus afterparty (11 pm) featuring the exquisite dance grooves of DJ Pain 1. Dress to impress!

press release: Circle Saturday, January 26, 2019, on your calendar. That’s the night you’ll be here at Overture, helping celebrate during our biggest soiree of the year, Overture’s Frostiball 2019. You’ll be enjoying sumptuous appetizers and desserts, dancing to live music by The Upbeat Orchestra, sipping signature craft cocktails and rubbing elbows with fellow arts enthusiasts — all while supporting the state’s largest nonprofit arts organization, Overture Center for the Arts.

And back by popular demand, the Isthmus After Party gets going at 11 PM, featuring DJ Pain 1!

Tickets are on sale now for $150 for the entire evening, or $75 for the Isthmus After Party only. A portion of your ticket purchase is a tax-deductible donation. The fair market value is $52.50.

This benefit supports Overture and its community programs.

To learn about supporting Frostiball through corporate sponsorships or to reserve a table for your group, contact Corporate Development Director, Michelle Kullmann at mkullmann@overture.org or 608.258.4442.