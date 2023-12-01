media release: A Wisconsin Union-hosted, new wintertime event series, called Frosty Bites, will come to Memorial Union on Dec. 1 from 7-8:15 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 4-6:30 p.m. and will include many festivities in celebration of the winter season, including house-made appetizers, beverages, and live music performed by University of Wisconsin–Madison students.

The Dec. 2 event is open to all at $60 per ticket, and the Dec. 1 Frosty Bites is exclusively for University of Wisconsin–Madison students for $20 per ticket.

The Dec. 1 students-only event will feature: Assorted mini desserts, coffee, non-alcoholic specialty beverages, a performance and holiday sing-along led by the Wisconsin Singers, an ensemble that provides Broadway-style entertainment, plus an a cappella performance

The Dec. 2 Frosty Bites for the community will include: A performance and holiday sing-along led by the Wisconsin Singers, plus other to-be-announced live music; appetizers, specialty alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase, a hot chocolate bar; assorted desserts, a coffee bar, cookie-decorating

“Frosty Bites brings together Wisconsin Union-made food, music and dance performed by UW–Madison students, and beautiful spaces at Memorial Union to create an all-new wintertime experience for a lifetime,” said Amy Guthier, Wisconsin Union community engagement director. “The Wisconsin Union’s connections to student-led performing arts have expanded with the song and dance ensemble, the Wisconsin Singers, becoming part of our non-profit organization. This combined with our culinary expertise helped bring about the event series Frosty Bites.”

The Wisconsin Singers performances will include hits from legendary pop artists, numbers from award-winning musicals, and music from beloved movie soundtracks.

Other Wisconsin Union-hosted holiday and wintertime events and efforts include the ordering of house-made, ready-to-reheat Thanksgiving meals to go and a Thanksgiving meal tips and tricks class. The full Wisconsin Union events calendar is available at union.wisc.edu/events.

Not returning to the Wisconsin Union events lineup is a previous annual food and live music event series, called the Tudor Holiday Dinner Concerts.

“We frequently review and evolve our program offerings, taking into consideration numerous factors, including the need for financially accessible events,” Guthier said.

The Wisconsin Union team has not yet determined if Frosty Bites will be an annual event series.

The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, which was previously part of the Tudor Holiday Dinner Concerts, will present a one-night holiday concert, called "A Little Winter Magic,” on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in Shannon Hall. This is presented with in-kind support from the Wisconsin Union.

Ticket and event information about the Frosty Bites is available at https://union.wisc.edu/events- and-activities/special-events/ frosty-bites.