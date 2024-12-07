media release: The Wisconsin Union team will host a one-night-only winter celebration, called Frosty Feast, on Dec. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at Memorial Union. Frosty Feast will feature holiday and winter-themed music performed by students from the Broadway-style student music and dance ensemble the Wisconsin Singers and other student musicians as well as a house-made, three-course dinner.

Tickets are on sale now for $60 per person on the Wisconsin Union website. Patrons can also purchase drink tickets for $10 in advance when registering for Frosty Feast or purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages while on-site. Two-hundred and fifty-five seats are available.

The event will begin with live music performed by a to-be-announced ensemble, a cash bar, and a photo opportunity in Main Lounge. Dinner at pre-assigned tables and a performance by the Wisconsin Singers will follow starting at 6 p.m. in Great Hall. Frosty Feast will culminate with a sing-along led by the Wisconsin Singers.

Patrons can choose between two three-course dinner options at the time of registration. One dinner menu option includes house salad; dinner rolls; lightly breaded, farm-raised chicken with chardonnay sauce and red pepper purée; garlic mashed potatoes; seasonal vegetables; and a holiday dessert. A second, vegetarian option will include a house salad, dinner rolls, spaghetti squash nest with marinara, risotto cakes, grilled vegetable ratatouille, and a holiday dessert.

“Frosty Feast brings together Broadway-style entertainment and remarkable food and beverages crafted by Wisconsin Union chefs for a winter celebration to remember,” said Amy Guthier, Wisconsin Union community engagement director. “This event is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends.”

Ticket and event information about Frosty Feast is available online here.