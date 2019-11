"Frozen 2" Party

press release: “Frozen 2” is already on everyone’s holiday must-see movie list, so why not make your outing even more special by heading to Marcus Theatres for a free family party?

From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, attendees can come as they please to enjoy a variety of free activities, snacks and crafts including make-your-own Olaf treat bags and paper snowflakes. Pro tip: the parties are a great way to burn off extra energy before or after the film!

Movie admission sold separately. For event details and movie tickets: http://bit.ly/2JOTvxY.

· Marcus Point Cinema in Madison and Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie