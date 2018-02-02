Sure, we all like to complain about the cold. But Wisconsin winters — and the unique recreational opportunities the season brings — deserve to be celebrated. The Madison Winter Festival offers cross-country ski and snowshoe tours around Elver Park, plus sledding, ice skating, snow carving demonstrations and other family-friendly winter games. And inside the Edgewater and on Lake Mendota, the Frozen Assets Festival boasts curling and skating demonstrations, science experiments, an ice boat and kites display, and a Saturday night fundraiser party (sold out). Keep warm with hot chocolate and s’mores to make it a truly magical weekend.

press release: Frozen Assets is one of Madison's boldest fundraiser parties, known for its creative themes, unique décor and the fashion of attendees. The Frozen Assets Fundraiser, along with the weekend-long Frozen Assets Festival, highlights the status of our lakes as our community’s number one asset and raises upwards of $150,000 for our lakes each year.

The Festival: The fourth annual Frozen Assets Festival, a family-friendly daytime event to be held indoors and outdoors at The Edgewater, will run throughout the weekend of Friday, February 2, through Sunday, February 4. As always, the Festival will be FREE and open to all. Learn more at www.cleanlakesalliance.org/frozen-assets.

On Saturday, February 3, the big yachts and fast boats of South Beach will hit the South Side of Lake Mendota. Expect glamorous and sultry color palettes from linen white, navy and pale blues to electric metallics, hot pink or ravishing tropical patterns! Get ready to celebrate, raise money for the lakes, and set this Madison winter on fire. After all, Frozen Assets isn't just any fundraiser... this is MENDOTA VICE. Tickets are SOLD OUT! Event tickets are transferable and non-refundable. Thank you in advance for your donation to support our lakes!

Festival Schedule of Events:

3-6 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday, At The Edgewater and on frozen Lake Mendota

All Weekend:

FREE hot chocolate and s'mores on the lake, thanks to Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate & the Gehring Family Foundation

FREE ice rink admission and $3 skate rentals (or bring your own)

See the "Mary B." historic ice boat on display, restored by the Ice Boat Foundation and sponsored by Sprinkman Real Estate

Pond hockey sponsored by Weed Man Lawn Care, with equipment provided by Keva Sports Center

Snowshoeing provided by Rutabaga Sports, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual - Joanna G. Burish and Karl Dettmann

Hockey slapshot competition with the Madison Capitols

Friday, February 2

Festival fun from 3-6 p.m. at The Edgewater and on Lake Mendota (see all weekend events above). Warm up in the heated outdoor tent!

Frozen Assets Fat Bike Race - CANCELLED due to course conditions

Saturday, February 3

Kites on Mendota with the Wisconsin Kiters Club Colorful kite show sponsored by MG&E, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FREE sleigh rides sponsored by Compass Properties Curling demonstrations with the Madison Curling Club, sponsored by National Guardian Life Insurance Company

Appearance by D.C. Eagle, Madison Capitols' mascot, 11 a.m. to noon

Central Midwest Ballet show, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

FREE face painting with Funny Faces Family Entertainment, sponsored by WTS Paradigm, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Madison Room (Level 5)

Ice Science Lab with UW Center for Limnology, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Kids’ sled pull with Madison Bikes, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Olympic speedskating demonstration with Casey Fitzrandolph, 11:45 a.m. on The Edgewater ice rink

Bucky Badger appearance, noon - 1 p.m.

Trinity Irish Dancers performance, 1 p.m., Nolen Gallery (Level 5)

Figure Skating Club of Madison performance, 1:30 p.m. on The Edgewater ice rink

Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk - CANCELLED due to course conditions

Frozen Assets :: Mendota Vice Fundraiser - SOLD OUT

Sunday, February 4

Curling demonstrations and trials with Madison Curling Club, sponsored by National Guardian Life

Kites on Mendota sponsored by MG&E, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.